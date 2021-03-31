Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Why didn’t Modi speak about Hathras, Pollachi sexual abuse, asks Stalin

‘PM praised Kongu enterprise after crippling MSMEs’

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking against the Hathras gang rape case in Uttar Pradesh and the Pollachi sexual abuse case, DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the BJP is not competent to criticise the DMK.

Mr Modi had at an election meeting in Dharapuram on Tuesday accused the DMK and Congress of “insulting women”.

Addressing the electorate at Madathukulam in Tiruppur district, the DMK leader accused Mr Modi of speaking in a lowly manner, forgetting that he was the Prime Minister of the country.

“Just because he stooped down to the level of a fourth-rate speaker, I do not have to. I am the son of Kalaignar (former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi). I will always speak with respect,” Mr. Stalin said.

Even though Mr. Modi praised the Kongu region for its spirit of enterprise in his speech, his government’s schemes namely the 2016 demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) have adversely impacted all the micro, small and medium enterprises in the region, Mr. Stalin alleged.

The BJP has formed an alliance with the AIADMK after “clipping the wings” of the latter using institutions such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission of India, he claimed. The BJP will not win any seats in the State in the Assembly election, similar to its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he asserted.

Mr. Stalin sought votes for the DMK front’s candidates of Madathukulam, Udumalpet and Valparai (Reserved) Assembly constituencies namely R. Jayaramakrishnan (DMK), K. Thennarasu (Congress) and M. Arumugam (CPI) respectively.