Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Where the sun rose and leaves faded

An overview of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.

The DMK alliance swept the northern and delta regions and also performed well in the south, while the AIADMK managed to retain seats in its stronghold of western Tamil Nadu with considerable success.

Constituency-wise results of 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections

Constituency-wise map of Tamil Nadu showing the seat share in 2016 Assembly elections.

Constituency-wise map of Tamil Nadu showing the seat share in 2021 Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu seat share

66 AIADMK

Poor representation of women

This year saw the lowest representation of women since since 2001.

While 376 women were in the fray, 12 have been elected.

6 from DMK

3 from AIADMK

2 from BJP

1 from Congress

The table shows the performance of key parties in 2021 and 2016

In 2021

Party Contested Won Total Vote Share (%) Contested Vote Share (%) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 188 133 37.7 46.45 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 191 66 33.29 40.48 Indian National Congress 25 18 4.27 41.36 Pattali Makkal Katchi 23 5 3.8 37.61 Bharatiya Janata Party 20 4 2.62 34.26 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 6 4 0.99 42.44 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6 2 0.85 35.17 Communist Party of India 6 2 1.09 43.28 Naam Tamilar Katchi 234 0 6.58 6.58 Makkal Needhi Maiam 180 0 2.62 3.43 Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam 165 0 2.35 3.33 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam 60 0 0.43 1.68

In 2016

Party Contested Won Total Vote Share (%) Contested Vote Share (%) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 180 89 31.64 41.35 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 234 136 40.77 40.77 Indian National Congress 41 8 6.42 36.74 Pattali Makkal Katchi 232 0 5.32 5.41 Bharatiya Janata Party 188 0 2.84 3.57 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 25 0 0.77 6.98 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 25 0 0.71 6.8 Communist Party of India 25 0 0.79 7.25 Naam Tamilar Katchi 231 0 1.06 1.08 Makkal Needhi Maiam - - Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam - - Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam 104 0 2.39 5.42

The table shows the constituencies that flipped and the ones that were retained by both the major alliances

Delta North South West Total Retained by AIADMK+ 3 7 12 33 55 Flipped from DMK+ to AIADMK+ 1 5 6 8 20 Retained by DMK+ 15 39 20 4 78 Flipped from AIADMK+ to DMK+ 22 27 20 12 81 Total 41 78 58 57 234

District-wise breakdown of winners

North

Cuddalore Kallakurichi Villupuram Tiruvannamalai Tirupathur Vellore Ranipet Kancheepuram Chengalpattu Chennai Thiruvallur 9 9 15 15 4 4 3 3 2 2 4 4 3 3 6 6 4 4 3 3 5 5 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0

South

Kanniyakumari Tirunelveli Tenkasi Thoothukkudi Ramanathapuram Virdhunagar Theni Madurai Sivaganga Dindigul 4 4 2 2 5 5 3 3 5 5 3 3 4 4 2 2 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 1 5 5 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Delta

Pudukkottai Thanjavur Thiruvarur Nagapattinam Ariyalur Perambalur Tiruchirappalli Karur 4 4 9 9 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 7 7 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Coimbatore The Nilgiris Tiruppur Erode Namakkal Salem Dharmapuri Krishnagiri 2 2 0 0 1 1 4 4 2 2 3 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 8 8 2 2 4 4 5 5 1 1 9 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Margins widen

The victory margins widened in the 2021 election compared to 2016

Margin (2021) (2016) < 1000 8 16 1000 to 5000 31 37 5000 to 10000 30 44 10000 to 20000 51 74 20000 to 50000 89 59 > 50000 25 3

25,151 average winning margin for parties in DMK alliance in 2021.

18,044 average winning margin for parties in AIADMK alliance.

I. Periyasamy of DMK won Athoor with the widest margin of 1,35,571 votes.

J. Karunanithi of DMK won T. Nagar with the narrowest margin of 137 votes.