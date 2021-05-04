Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Where the sun rose and leaves faded

The DMK alliance swept the northern and delta regions and also performed well in the south, while the AIADMK managed to retain seats in its stronghold of western Tamil Nadu with considerable success.

 

Constituency-wise results of 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections

Constituency-wise map of Tamil Nadu showing the seat share in 2016 Assembly elections.

Constituency-wise map of Tamil Nadu showing the seat share in 2021 Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu seat share

 

Poor representation of women

This year saw the lowest representation of women since since 2001.

While 376 women were in the fray, 12 have been elected.

6 from DMK

3 from AIADMK

2 from BJP

1 from Congress

 

The table shows the performance of key parties in 2021 and 2016

In 2021

PartyContestedWonTotal Vote Share (%)Contested Vote Share (%)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam18813337.746.45
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam1916633.2940.48
Indian National Congress25184.2741.36
Pattali Makkal Katchi2353.837.61
Bharatiya Janata Party2042.6234.26
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi640.9942.44
Communist Party of India (Marxist)620.8535.17
Communist Party of India621.0943.28
Naam Tamilar Katchi23406.586.58
Makkal Needhi Maiam18002.623.43
Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam16502.353.33
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam6000.431.68

 

In 2016

PartyContestedWonTotal Vote Share (%)Contested Vote Share (%)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam1808931.6441.35
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam23413640.7740.77
Indian National Congress4186.4236.74
Pattali Makkal Katchi23205.325.41
Bharatiya Janata Party18802.843.57
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi2500.776.98
Communist Party of India (Marxist)2500.716.8
Communist Party of India2500.797.25
Naam Tamilar Katchi23101.061.08
Makkal Needhi Maiam--  
Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam--  
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam10402.395.42

The table shows the constituencies that flipped and the ones that were retained by both the major alliances

 DeltaNorthSouthWestTotal
Retained by AIADMK+37123355
Flipped from DMK+ to AIADMK+156820
Retained by DMK+153920478
Flipped from AIADMK+ to DMK+2227201281
Total41785857234

 

District-wise breakdown of winners

North

CuddaloreKallakurichiVillupuramTiruvannamalaiTirupathurVelloreRanipetKancheepuramChengalpattuChennaiThiruvallur9915154433224433664433551111001111000000000011000022000000000000001100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000011001111112222112200000000000000000000000000000000000000110000
 

South

KanniyakumariTirunelveliTenkasiThoothukkudiRamanathapuramVirdhunagarTheniMaduraiSivagangaDindigul4422553355334422221100110000111111111133000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000331155111100112211110000000000000000111100000000000000000000
 

Delta

PudukkottaiThanjavurThiruvarurNagapattinamAriyalurPerambalurTiruchirappalliKarur44992222222277330000000011000011000000001100000000000000110000110000000000110000000000001111111100000000000000000000000000000000
 

West

CoimbatoreThe NilgirisTiruppurErodeNamakkalSalemDharmapuriKrishnagiri22001144223311000000000011001100000000000000000000000000000000001100000000000000333388224455119900000000110000110022220000000000
 

 

Margins widen

The victory margins widened in the 2021 election compared to 2016

Margin(2021)(2016)
< 1000816
1000 to 50003137
5000 to 100003044
10000 to 200005174
20000 to 500008959
> 50000253

 

25,151 average winning margin for parties in DMK alliance in 2021.

18,044 average winning margin for parties in AIADMK alliance.

I. Periyasamy of DMK won Athoor with the widest margin of 1,35,571 votes.

J. Karunanithi of DMK won T. Nagar with the narrowest margin of 137 votes.

