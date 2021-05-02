Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | TN will win hereafter, says DMK president Stalin

CHENNAI

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the new government to be formed under him would actually be run by those who were aspiring for an ideal government for Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu has announced the victory of the DMK. The State will win hereafter,” he said in a statement.

Thanking the political leaders, Chief Ministers of various states, religious heads, film personalities and industrialists who had congratulated him on the victory, Mr Stalin said the leaders of alliance parties who ideologically stood shoulder to shoulder to fight the election also deserved appreciation.

“I will remain truthful to you and work for you. My thinking and action will always be for the betterment of the people,” he said.

Mr Stalin said people had given the DMK a sixth term to rule the as they were confident that the country and people would be safe in the rule of the party, which had safeguarded Tamil language and the State.

“We wanted to form the government when our leader Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) was alive. But time pre-empted us. We worked hard to fulfil the dream. The victory is a reward for our work,” he added.