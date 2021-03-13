Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Protests at TNCC headquarters over tickets for election

CHENNAI

13 March 2021 22:07 IST

Party workers at Satyamurthy Bhavan alleged that tickets were given to those who joined the party recently or those with deep pockets

Satyamurthy Bhavan, the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), on Saturday witnessed protests by partymen who alleged that tickets were given to those who joined the party recently or to those with deep pockets.

“Tickets are sold for money,” alleged Congress MP M.K. Vishnuprasad, who staged a protest at the Satyamurthy Bhavan.

Asked how he could make the allegations when candidates’ names were not yet announced, he said he had adequate information about tickets being sold and given to those who joined the party recently.

He gave up the protests after TNCC president K.S. Alagiri held talks with him.

Another Congress MP Jothimani also came out in support of the protesters, saying that she was aware of the sentiments of the cadres.

“There is no transparency in selection of constituencies and candidates. There are a lot of mistakes. I questioned them, but there is no response,” she tweeted.

She alleged the leaders who “suck the blood of cadres” did not listen to the voice of justice. “If my leader Rahul Gandhi had given priority to money, I would not have become an MP,” she further said.

Another section of workers and leaders from Kanniyakumari district staged a protest, saying the sitting MLA Vijayadharini should not be allotted Vilavancode constituency. They alleged that she was living in Chennai and did not bother to visit her constituency when the COVID-19 pandemic affected the livelihoods of the people of the district.