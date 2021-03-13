Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Protests at TNCC headquarters over tickets for election

Satyamurthy Bhavan, the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), on Saturday witnessed protests by partymen who alleged that tickets were given to those who joined the party recently or to those with deep pockets.
“Tickets are sold for money,” alleged Congress MP M.K. Vishnuprasad, who staged a protest at the Satyamurthy Bhavan.
Asked how he could make the allegations when candidates’ names were not yet announced, he said he had adequate information about tickets being sold and given to those who joined the party recently.
He gave up the protests after TNCC president K.S. Alagiri held talks with him.
Another Congress MP Jothimani also came out in support of the protesters, saying that she was aware of the sentiments of the cadres.
“There is no transparency in selection of constituencies and candidates. There are a lot of mistakes. I questioned them, but there is no response,” she tweeted.
She alleged the leaders who “suck the blood of cadres” did not listen to the voice of justice. “If my leader Rahul Gandhi had given priority to money, I would not have become an MP,” she further said.
Another section of workers and leaders from Kanniyakumari district staged a protest, saying the sitting MLA Vijayadharini should not be allotted Vilavancode constituency. They alleged that she was living in Chennai and did not bother to visit her constituency when the COVID-19 pandemic affected the livelihoods of the people of the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath