Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | ECI orders transfer of Karur Collector and SP

The transfers have been ordered based on “adverse inputs” and are to come into immediate effect, says the ECI.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday ordered the transfer of Karur Collector and District Election Officer, S.Malaravizhi, and the Superintendent of Police, S.S.Mageswaran, to non-election posts at the State headquarters.

The transfers have been ordered based on “adverse inputs” and are to come into immediate effect, according to an ECI communication to the State Chief Secretary.

The ECI has also directed the posting of Prashant M.Wadnere as the new Collector of Karur and G.Shashank Sai as the Superintendent of Police.

The contest in the Karur Assembly constituency has become one of the most keenly watched in the State, given the intense rivalry between Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar and former Minister Senthil Balaji of DMK. Confrontations and skirmishes between cadre of the two parties have already been reported on a few occasions. Allegations of distribution of cash and kind have been flying thick and fast right from the beginning of the campaign in the constituency. A large number of complaints have also been reportedly been sent to the ECI.

The Aravakurichi constituency in the district too has come into focus with K.Annamalai, State vice president of the BJP, being one of the main contenders along with Monjanur R.Elango of the DMK.

During the 2016 general election, the Election Commission of India had rescinded the polls in the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency in the district, following widespread seizure of cash and complaints of voters being bribed. The election was conducted in the constituency after a gap of five months in November 2016.