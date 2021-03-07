Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | DMK not to blame for allotting less seats to Congress: P. Chidambaram

In 2011, the Congress was given 63 seats out of which it won five seats. In the subsequent election (2016), the party got 41 seats and emerged victorious in eight seats.

The DMK cannot be blamed for allotting only 25 Assembly seats to the Congress, said Congress senior leader P. Chidambaram in Sivaganga on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at Keezhaseevalpatti in Tirupathur Assembly Constituency in the district, he said that in 2011, the Congress was given 63 seats from which it won five seats. In the subsequent election (2016), the party got 41 seats and emerged victorious in eight seats.

“Hence, the party cannot find fault or blame the DMK for giving 25 seats now. The need of the hour is the party should work hard and romp home victorious from all the 25 seats. This would bring in the much needed fillip and rejuvenation,” Mr Chidambaram said.

To achieve this goal, the party had to set the goals and achieve accordingly with a time-bound plan. The agenda was clear. To keep the AIADMK away from power, to ensure that the BJP did not win even in a single seat. By doing so, the DMK-Congress combine can restore the lost glory and legacy back in place in Tamil Nadu, he felt.

The BJP, he said, was a “poisonous plant” and should not be allowed to grow in Tamil Nadu. The Congress, with its rich tradition of a national party would strive hard to bring back the sheen to the Tamils and the Dravidian culture by a landslide victory in the ensuing election, the Congress leader said.

The AIADMK, for the sake of retaining power, had allowed the BJP in Tamil Nadu, he charged. Both Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam would have to pay the price for committing such a blunder, he said and appealed to the workers to campaign vigorously. Mr Chidambaram also said that he would campaign against the BJP candidates across the State soon.