Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | DMK has no concern for women, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister says former Chief Minister MGR’s welfare policies had earned him a reputation across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the forthcoming elections on April 6 in the State was a fight between corruption and development and appealed to the electorate to make the right choice. Addressing a public meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Tirukovilur near Villupuram, he said that people should vote for the NDA if they wanted development or progress in the State.

On the other hand, corruption and dynasty rule is the harbinger of the DMK-Congress combine, he said. Describing the late Chief Minister MGR as a real ‘Makkal Thilagam’, Mr. Shah said that the AIADMK founder, through his practical policies for the betterment of the poor and the underprivileged, had earned a reputation in every nook and corner of the country.

The policies that MGR cherished were successfully followed and implemented by his successor and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and the present Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he said. Taking a dig at DMK MP A. Raja’s denigrating comments against the Chief Minister’s mother, Mr. Shah said that he was really shocked at the statement made against a deceased woman. “The DMK had no concern for women and alleged that the party was aiming to win the elections by hook or crook. The DMK had also made similar comments against the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa,” he said.

Corruption charges

He dubbed the DMK as “anti-women” and called upon the the women folk in the State to teach a befitting lesson to the party in the upcoming polls.

Mr. Shah said that it was really amusing that the DMK president M.K. Stalin had been making tall statements against corruption. But everyone knew that the DMK had distinguished itself as a corrupt party in the 2G scam. The NDA was committed to developing Tamil Nadu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen about the progress of the State while the DMK-Congress combine were encouraging corruption and development of their family members and were not bothered about the State.

Mr. Shah said that the DMK and Congress were now making tall claims that they were the champions of Jallikattu. This is really unacceptable and an attempt to hoodwink the people.

“The Congress in its election manifesto in 2016 had promised to ban Jallikattu. I thank Lord Murugan for not letting them come to power in the State in 2016 since they would have banned the traditional sport,” he said.