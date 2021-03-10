Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | DMK allots constituencies to MDMK, IUML, ATP

The DMK on Wednesday allotted constituencies to some of its allies for the upcoming Assembly poll on April 6. The alliance leader allotted Sattur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (Reserved), Madurantakam (Reserved) and Ariyalur constituences to the MDMK.

The MDMK will contest in the six constituencies on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

The IUML has been allotted Kadaiyanallur, Vaniyambadi and Chidambaram constituencies, while the Adi Thamizhar Peravai has been allotted the Avinashi constituency.

At the time of going to print, the party’s talks with other major allies - the Congress, VCK, CPI and CPI (M) remained inconclusive. These are likely to be finalised on Thursday morning.

