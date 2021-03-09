Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | DMDK’s decision to quit alliance unfortunate: D. Jayakumar

CHENNAI

09 March 2021

The Fisheries Minister said the AIADMK had been allotting seats for the Assembly elections to allies on the basis of each party’s influence, strength and votes obtained in previous polls

It is unfortunate that the DMDK has chosen to quit the AIADMK-led alliance, D. Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister and the ruling party’s organisation secretary, said on Tuesday.

The Minister told journalists that the AIADMK had been allotting seats for the Assembly elections to allies on the basis of each party’s influence, strength and votes obtained in previous polls.

“Each party can ask for the number of seats that it wants. But it would not be proper for anyone to question the number of seats allotted to others. They [DMDK] have no moral right to make any claim,” Mr. Jayakumar said.

“If no agreement can be reached on seat sharing, you can part ways as friends. That’s what my party believes in,” the Minister said, adding that all the three rounds of negotiations with the DMDK were held “cordially.”

On the latest outburst of L.K. Sudhish, DMDK deputy general secretary, against the AIADMK, the Minister said he could have given a “fitting reply” to the DMDK functionary for what the latter, despite remaining within the alliance, spoke about the ruling party a week ago.

“But, I did not respond to his observations in view of alliance dharma. They [DMDK] should not make comments, without having a sense of gratitude towards the AIADMK, which had got political recognition for them,” Mr Jayakumar said, referring to the electoral deal between the two parties in the 2011 Assembly election and the DMDK getting recognised later as a State party.

The remarks of Mr Sudhish and Vijay Prabhakaran, the DMDK founder Vijayakant’s son, against the AIADMK and its leaders were made out of “frustration and anger”, the Minister added.