Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | DMDK joins hands with AMMK; to contest in 60 seats

DMDK chief Vijayakanth is not contesting in this election.

The DMDK, which quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance a few days ago, clinched an electoral deal with the AMMK on Sunday evening and was allocated a total of 60 seats in the alliance.

The agreement signed by DMDK presidium chairman V. Elangovan and AMMK Deputy General Secretary G. Senthamizhan said that the latter’s party would withdraw its candidates already announced for these Assembly constituencies.

DMDK chief Vijayakanth is not contesting. DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant will be contesting from Virudhachalam Assembly constituency and deputy secretary and former MLA P. Parthasarathy will contest from Virugambakkam.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a statement, referred to the withdrawal of AMMK candidates in 60 seats, which have been allocated to the DMDK and hoped that the party men would understand the need for ensuring victory of allies in all 234 Assembly constituencies. “I assure that those candidates, whose candidature have been withdrawn, would be given opportunities at the right time in the future,” he said.

The constituencies allocated to the DMDK are: Gummidipoondi, Tiruttani, Avadi, Villivakkam, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar, Egmore, Virugambakkam, Sholinganallur, Pallavaram, Cheyyur, Madhurantakam, K.V. Kuppam, Uthangarai, Veppanahalli, Palacode, Pennagaram, Chengam, Kalasapakkam, Arni, Mailam, Tindivanam, Vanur, Tirukoilur, Kallakurichi, Yercaud, Mettur, Salem West, Namakkal, Kumarapalayam, Perundurai, Bhavanisagar, Gudalur, Avinashi, Tiruppur North, Valparai, Oddanchathiram, Nilakkottai, Karur, Krishnarayapuram, Manapparai, Thiruverumbur, Musiri, Perambalur, Tittagudi, Vridhachalam, Panruti, Cuddalore, Kilvelur, Peravurani, Pudukkottai, Solavandan, Madurai West, Aruppukkottai, Paramakudi, Thoothukudi, Ottapidaram, Alangulam, Radhapuram, Colachel and Vilavancode.

Candidates list