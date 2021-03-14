Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | DMDK joins hands with AMMK; to contest in 60 seats

DMDK chief Vijayakanth   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The DMDK, which quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance a few days ago, clinched an electoral deal with the AMMK on Sunday evening and was allocated a total of 60 seats in the alliance.

The agreement signed by DMDK presidium chairman V. Elangovan and AMMK Deputy General Secretary G. Senthamizhan said that the latter’s party would withdraw its candidates already announced for these Assembly constituencies.

DMDK chief Vijayakanth is not contesting. DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant will be contesting from Virudhachalam Assembly constituency and deputy secretary and former MLA P. Parthasarathy will contest from Virugambakkam.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a statement, referred to the withdrawal of AMMK candidates in 60 seats, which have been allocated to the DMDK and hoped that the party men would understand the need for ensuring victory of allies in all 234 Assembly constituencies. “I assure that those candidates, whose candidature have been withdrawn, would be given opportunities at the right time in the future,” he said.

The constituencies allocated to the DMDK are: Gummidipoondi, Tiruttani, Avadi, Villivakkam, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar, Egmore, Virugambakkam, Sholinganallur, Pallavaram, Cheyyur, Madhurantakam, K.V. Kuppam, Uthangarai, Veppanahalli, Palacode, Pennagaram, Chengam, Kalasapakkam, Arni, Mailam, Tindivanam, Vanur, Tirukoilur, Kallakurichi, Yercaud, Mettur, Salem West, Namakkal, Kumarapalayam, Perundurai, Bhavanisagar, Gudalur, Avinashi, Tiruppur North, Valparai, Oddanchathiram, Nilakkottai, Karur, Krishnarayapuram, Manapparai, Thiruverumbur, Musiri, Perambalur, Tittagudi, Vridhachalam, Panruti, Cuddalore, Kilvelur, Peravurani, Pudukkottai, Solavandan, Madurai West, Aruppukkottai, Paramakudi, Thoothukudi, Ottapidaram, Alangulam, Radhapuram, Colachel and Vilavancode.

Candidates list

  1. Gummidipoondi       K.M. Dilli 
  2. Tiruttani                    D. Krishnamoorthy 
  3. Avadi                        Na.Mu.Shankar
  4. Villivakkam               Subhamangalam Dillibabu 
  5. Thiru Vi.Ka Nagar    M.P. Sekar 
  6. Egmore                     T. Prabhu 
  7. Virugambakkam        Pa.Parthasarathy 
  8. Shollinganallur           R.P. Murugan 
  9. Pallavaram                D. Murugesan 
  10. Seiyyur                      A. Siva 
  11. Madhurantakam        N. Moorthy 
  12. K.V Kuppam              P. Dhanaseelan 
  13. Uthangarai                R. Bhagyaraj 
  14. Veppanahalli             S.M. Murugesan 
  15. Palacode                   P. Vijayashankar 
  16. Pennagaram               R. Udayakumar 
  17. Chengam                    S. Anbu 
  18. Kalasapakkam           M. Nehru 
  19. Arani                          G. Baskaran 
  20. Mylam                            A. Sundaresan 
  21. Tindivanam                K. Chandralekha 
  22. Vaanur                        P.M. Ganapathy 
  23. Tirukoviloor                 L. Venkatesan 
  24. Kallakurichi                 N. Vijayakumar 
  25. Yercaud                      K.C. Kumar 
  26. Mettur                         M. Ramesh Aravind 
  27. Salem West                Alagapuram R. Mohanraj 
  28. Namakkal                   K. Selvi 
  29. Kumarapalayam         K.R. Sivasubramaniyam 
  30. Perundurai                  P.R. Kulandaivelu 
  31. Bhavanisagar             G. Ramesh 
  32. Gudaloor                     A. Yogeswaran 
  33. Avinashi                      S. Meera 
  34. Tiruppur North             M. Selvakumar 
  35. Valparai                       M.S. Murugaraj 
  36. Oddanchatram            Pa. Madhavan 
  37. Nilakkotai                     K. Ramasamy 
  38. Karur                            A. Ravi 
  39. Krishnarayapuram        M. Kathirvel 
  40. Manapparai                   P. Krishnagopal 
  41. Thiruverumbur              S. Senthil Kumar 
  42. Musiri                           K.S. Kumar 
  43. Perambalur                  K. Rajendran 
  44. Thittakudi                      R. Umanath 
  45. Viruthachalam               Premalatha Vijayakant 
  46. Panruti                           P. Sivakozhundu 
  47. Cuddalore                      Gnanapandithan 
  48. Keel Melur                      R. Prabhakaran 
  49. Peravoorani                   M. Muthu Sivakumar 
  50. Pudukottai                     M. Subramanian 
  51. Sholavandan                 M. Jayalakshmi 
  52. Madurai West                P. Balachander 
  53. Aruppukottai                  R. Ramesh 
  54. Paramakudi                 Ku.Chandraprakash 
  55. Thoothukudi                 U. Chandran 
  56. Mottapidaram               S. Arumuga Nainar 
  57. Aalangulam                  S. Rajendranathan 
  58. Radhapuram                 K. Jayapal
  59. Colachel                        M. Sivakumar 
  60. Vilavancode                     L. Eidensoni 
