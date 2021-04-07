Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Corpn. staff carries EVM, VVPAT devices on bike

07 April 2021 03:08 IST

Detailed enquiry will be conducted: CEO

Tension prevailed in Velachery on Tuesday immediately after polling got over in the constituency after a Corporation employee, who carried an electronic voting machine (EVM), a control unit, and a voter verifiable paper audit trial (VVPAT) on his bike in an unauthorised manner was caught.

Sources said on the conclusion of polling, a Corporation staffer was carrying these devices on his bike to a counting centre. Reportedly, two more staff members accompanied him on another two-wheeler. When they were on Taramani link road, the vehicles skidded and the riders fell from the vehicles. The public came to their assistance, and spotted the voting units.

Members of the public and DMK cadre gathered on the spot, demanding the arrest of the Corporation staff. They blocked the road and conducted a road roko. Police officials and the Returning officer held an enquiry with the staff. Then they were taken to the Velachery police station for further investigation.

In the meantime, Congress and DMK cadre gathered before the police station. The Returning Officer explained to them that the machines were reserved and were not used for polling purposes.

Further investigation is on.

CEO Satyabrata Sahoo said, “As per the preliminary verbal report of the DEO, two of his staff have made this mistake. A detailed enquiry is going on. As per the preliminary findings of the DEO, these two were not the EVMs used for polling. Anyway, we will take strict action for any violation of the SOP for EVMs.”