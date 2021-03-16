Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Congress manifesto details plan for liquor prohibition; scheme to manage temple properties

CHENNAI

16 March 2021 20:06 IST

Party has no objection to releasing Rajiv case convicts by courts

While the DMK manifesto is silent on liquor prohibition, its ally, the Congress, has come out with detailed plans for total prohibition. In its Assembly election manifesto, released by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S Alagiri on Tuesday, the party has even promised a separate ministry for prohibition.

The manifesto released pointed out that the Congress followed an uncompromising position on prohibition so long as it was power in Tamil Nadu (till 1967).

“Prohibition was in force when the revenue of the state was less than ₹100 crore. Since the revenue has increased to ₹1.33 lakh crore now there is no hesitation to implement prohibition,” said the manifesto.

The Congress party proposed to set up a committee of experts and officials to study the ways to offset the loss caused by closure of liquor shops. “The numbers of shops will be closed in a phased manner till total prohibition is announced,” said.

Besides setting up de-addiction centres in taluk level to treat withdrawal symptoms, the manifesto promised to take action against village administrative officers, police officers and panchayat presidents if illicit liquor brewing was found in a particular village.

Temples

Like the DMK, the Congress also announced a slew of plans for the temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. “A survey will be conducted to get the details about lands and buildings of temples and encroachers will be removed,” the manifesto said.

The Congress also promised a committee comprising officials and representatives of local bodies to monitor and prevent smuggling of temple idols and encroachments of temple properties.

“The annadhana scheme will be extended to benefit more devotees. Priests from all communities, who are trained in agamas, will be appointed archakas,” the party further said.

Alleging that rice meant for distribution through ration shops was being sold in the black-market since those who had opted for rice-card were not buying it, the Congress said ration cards would regulated.

“If the head of the family is receiving old age penison, ration goods will be directly supplied to the family,” it said.

NEET

The manifesto said it would not accept the National Eduation Policy (NEP) 2020 and promised to set up training centres for rural students to crack the NEET till the exam was withdrawn.

“The reservation for rural students in medical education will be increased from 7.5% to 10%. Education loans borrowed till December 2020 will be waived,” it said.

The TNCC president also unveiled a plan to train rural students for three years so that they could improve their skills to clear civil service examinations.

Taking a cue from private cab aggregator apps like Ola and Uber, Mr Alagiri said a similar app would be created on behalf of the government to helped auto rickshaw drivers.

Asked about the party’s stand on the demand to release seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he said the party differs from the DMK on the issue.

“We have forgiven them. We are ready to accept whatever decision the court takes on the issue,” he said.