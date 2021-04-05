Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | BJP clarifies on posters

BJP has clarified that no such poster was printed by the party terming Tamil Nadu as Dakshina Pradesh.

With regard to the posters and the images that went viral on social media, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy told The Hindu that the posters were definitely not printed or pasted by the party and in fact the posters by the party had used the word Tamil Nadu.

When asked whether somebody else was behind the posters, he replied that it could be political opponents with an ulterior motive to damage the poll prospects of the BJP.