Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | BJP announces 17 candidates

The BJP on Sunday afternoon announced 17 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly poll to be held on April 6. The party has been allotted 20 seats by the AIADMK.

DMK MLA from Thirupparankundram, P. Saravanan who joined the BJP on Sunday morning has been named as the BJP’s candidate for the Madurai North constituency. The BJP has named three women in its list of 17 candidates.

As per the list announced by the BJP, Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan will contest from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency. Last time, he contested from Rasipuram which is with the AIADMK.

Vanathi Srinivasan has been named as candidate for Coimbatore South, where she will be facing off against actor-politician Kamal Haasan and Congress’ Mayura Jayakumar.

Actor-politician Khushboo, who had been campaigning hard at Chepauk-Triplicane as the party’s election in-charge of the constituency, has been named as the candidate for Thousand Lights, where the DMK has fielded Ezhilan.

Nainar Nagendran, who had already filed his nomination two days back for the Tirunelveli seat has been allotted the constituency.

Former IPS officer K. Annamalai is being fielded at Aravakurichi, Vinoj P. Selvam will contest at Harbour constituency, Thanigavelu at Tiruvannamalai, former MLA Kalivarathan at Thirukovilur, C.K. Saraswathi at Modakurichi, D. Periyasamy at Thittakudi (Reserved), Poondi S. Venkatesan at Thiruvayaru, H. Raja at Karaikudi, G. Pandurangan at Virudhunagar, D. Kuppuram at Ramanathapuram, M.R. Gandhi at Nagercoil and P. Ramesh at Colachel.

Candidates for three seats — Thali, Udhagamandalam and Vilavangode — are yet to be announced.