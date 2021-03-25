Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AMMK is the alternative to AIADMK and DMK, says Dhinakaran

KRISHNAGIRI

25 March 2021 18:55 IST

AMMK leader labels DMK as the ‘evil force’ and AIADMK as a ‘force of betrayal’.s

The true rule of Jayalalithaa was only possible under the AMMK, which was run by the “true loyalists” of Jayalalithaa, said T.T.V.Dhinakaran, here in Shoolagiri on Thursday.

Taking potshots at the AIADMK candidate K.P.Munusamy, who was contesting from Vepanahalli constituency, Mr.Dhinakaran said, Mr.Munusamy has been removed from his ministership for underperformance.

Mr. Dhinakaran dubbed the DMK as the “evil force” and the AIADMK as the “force of betrayal” that is trying to retain power, and urged voters to reject both the forces. “It was time to reject the evil forces (DMK) seeking power and the forces of betrayal that is trying to retain power,” Mr. Dhinakaran said.

According to the him, the AMMK was the “alternative force” to the “evil DMK” and the “traitorous AIADMK” and represented the true spirit of Jayalalithaa. Toeing the AIADMK’s campaign line against the DMK, Mr.Dhinakaran alleged, “Tamil Nadu was peaceful so far, and the DMK coming to power would ruin the peace between communities.”

He called upon the voters to vote for the AMMK candidate Mare Gowdu for Hosur constituency and the DMDK candidate S.M.Murugesan for Vepanapalli constituency.