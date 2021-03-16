Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AMMK, DMDK swap seats

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will contest in Kilvelur Assembly constituency instead of Thanjavur.

Its ally, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), will field its nominee in Thanjavur.

An announcement to this effect was made by G. Senthamizhan, deputy general secretary of the AMMK, and V. Elangovan, chairman of the DMDK presidium, on Tuesday.

The AMMK named M. Needhimohan and S. Thangaraj as candidates for Kilvelur and Vasudevanallur assembly constituencies.

