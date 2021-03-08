Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | All COVID-19 norms to be followed on day of polling: Chief Electoral Officer

CHENNAI

08 March 2021

Satyabrata Sahoo said every elector would be given a hand glove for pressing the button in the EVMs so that if that person is infected, he/she would not infect others

All COVID-19 norms laid down by the Health Department would be strictly followed by the election personnel and during polling across Tamil Nadu on April 6, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said in Chennai on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Sahoo said in view of the COVID-19 situation, every elector would be given a hand glove for pressing the button in the EVMs so that if that person is infected, he/she would not infect others.

The Election Commission of India has instructed for strict compliance of all precautionary measures recommended by the Health Department, he said. Physical distancing, wearing of face masks and other precautions would be ensured in the polling stations.

"All electors would be screened with temperature scanner. In case of anyone having fever or other COVID-19 symptoms, they would be issued a medical certificate and be allowed to vote during the additional hour for polling," he said. “They would also be given a PPE kit when they come for casting their votes,” he added.

The election officials would issue a Voter Indentification Slip to electors five days before the day of polling and along with it, the elector has to take any of the 11 documents recommended by the ECI for identity proof. They are: (1) Aadhaar, (2) MNREGA Job Card, (3) Passbook with photo issued by banks or post office, (4) Health Insurance Smart Card issued by the Ministry of Labour, (5) NPR Smart Card, (6) Driving License, (7) PAN Card, (8) Indian Passport, (9) Pension document with photo, (10) Service ID cards issued to employees by Central or State government or PSU or public limited companies and (11) Official ID cards of MLAs and MPs.

The political parties must submit necessary documents for star campaigners to the authorities before March 22 and ECI's guidelines over submitting the candidate's criminal antecedents must be complied with. During the submissions of documents for filing nomination, only two persons would be allowed to accompany the candidate into the room, he said.

The ECI has increased the number of polling stations from 68,324 to 88,937 and a total of 4,79,892 personnel have been identified for election work across the State. Soon after the day of polling, the EVMs and VVPATs would be shifted to 76 counting centres across the State.

In view of the polls, the shifts of personnel in the control room has been increased to three shifts to serve round the clock. "Before dialing 1950, the caller should dial the respective STD code," Mr. Sahoo said. Every call would be recorded and action would be taken on each of them, he said. "The easiest point for you to approach is 1950 helpline," he said.

Besides, electors could also call the control room in the CEO office at 1800 4252 1950.