Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AIADMK never fulfilled its electoral promises, alleges Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin.

CHENNAI

18 March 2021 20:09 IST

The DMK supremo blames the ruling party for remaining subservient to the BJP.

Accusing Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of copying the DMK’s manifesto, party president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said people would know whether those promises would be fulfilled [by the AIADMK] or not.

Campaigning for the DMK candidate in Gummidipoondi T.G. Govindarajan and Sriperumbudur Congress candidate Durai Chandrasekar, he alleged that the AIADMK failed to fulfil the promises made in the 2011 and the 2016 Assembly polls.

“The AIADMK promised mobile phones for everyone. Has anyone received it? It promised that monthly cable TV tariff would be reduced to ₹70. Has it been done? What happened to the promise of mono-rail in Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore?,” he asked.

Recalling the AIADMK’s promise in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll that NEET would not be allowed in Tamil Nadu, he said the ruling party was not even clear about the status of the resolution adopted in the State Assembly against NEET.

“The AIADMK government is not ready to question the Centre. It remains subservient to the BJP government and is running a slave government in Tamil Nadu,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said earlier he had predicted victory for the DMK alliance in 200 seats, but he was now confident that it would win in all the 234 seats.