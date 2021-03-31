Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AIADMK criticises opinion polls

CHENNAI

31 March 2021 21:18 IST

They recalled how findings of pre-poll opinion surveys, conducted when MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were at the helm of affairs, got it wrong

The print and electronic media, for the purposes of creating sensation and maintaining their position in the market, appear to be resorting to “imposition of opinion under the garb of opinion polls,” the AIADMK on Wednesday said.

In a joint statement issued party coordinator-Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator-Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami wondered: “Are these opinion polls considered elections? Do we not know how such polls in the past had went wrong?”

They recalled how findings of pre-poll opinion surveys, conducted when MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were at the helm of affairs, got it wrong.

Advertising

Advertising

People would not change their pro-AIADMK stand just because of “false campaigns being carried on under the garb of opinion polls,” the two leaders contended, calling upon workers of the party and allies to strive hard for the success of the AIADMK-led alliance in the Assembly election.