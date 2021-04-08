Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | 59.06% voter turnout in Chennai district

Tight security: Paramilitary personnel standing guard at Loyola College, one of the counting centres, in Chennai on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Chennai district recorded an average voter turnout of 59.06% in the Assembly election on Tuesday, according to the revised data compiled by the District Election Office.

Of the 40.57 lakh voters, 23.95 lakh voted in the 16 constituencies.

Compilation of data was delayed because 350 officials on election duty did not know how to use an app to generate the turnout data from many polling booths in the city.

Most booths in north Chennai registered a higher turnout by the close of polling at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

66.57% in R.K. Nagar

The Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency registered the highest turnout of 66.57%.

Four constituencies registered more than 60%.

They are Perambur 62.63%, Kolathur 60.52%, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 60.61% and Royapuram 62.31%.

Villivakkam (55.52%) registered the lowest turnout.

The turnout for the other constituencies are as follows: Egmore 55.29%, Harbour 59.7%, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni 58.41%, Thousand Lights 58.4%, Anna Nagar 57.02%, Virugambakkam 58.23%, Saidapet 57.26%, Thyagaraya Nagar 55.92%, Mylapore 56.69% and Velachery 55.95%.

Related Articles
