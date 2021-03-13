Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | TMC names candidates for 6 seats

The Tamil Maanila Congress on Friday named its candidates to the six constituencies allotted to it by the AIADMK for the upcoming Assembly poll on April 6.

The party will be fielding P.L. Kalyani in Thiru Vi. Ka Nagar (reserved); M. Yuvaraja in Erode East; D.R. Dharmaraj in Lalgudi, the constituency ceded by the AIADMK to the TMC; N.R. Rangarajan in Pattukottai; S.D.R. Vijayaseelan in Thoothukudi; and K.V. Jude Dev in Killiyur. The party’s candidates will fight the poll on the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

