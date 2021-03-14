Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Stalin to launch campaign in Tiruvarur

Special Correspondent CHENNAI: 14 March 2021 17:58 IST
Updated: 14 March 2021 17:58 IST

He will campaign for Tiruvaruar DMK candidate Poondi S. Kalaivanan

DMK president M.K. Stalin will launch his election campaign from his hometown Tiruvarur on March 15.

He would campaign for Tiruvaruar DMK candidate Poondi S. Kalaivanan in the South car street of Tiruvarur. It will be followed by campaigns in Mannargudi and Nannilam Assembly constituencies.

