Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Stalin to launch campaign in Tiruvarur

DMK president M.K. Stalin will launch his election campaign from his hometown Tiruvarur on March 15.

He would campaign for Tiruvaruar DMK candidate Poondi S. Kalaivanan in the South car street of Tiruvarur. It will be followed by campaigns in Mannargudi and Nannilam Assembly constituencies.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 5:59:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-stalin-to-launch-campaign-in-tiruvarur/article34066941.ece

