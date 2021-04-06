Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Polling begins on brisk note in Tiruchi, Karur

Voters queue up early to beat heat, crowds

was witnessed at several polling stations in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts in the central region on Tuesday.

Voters queued up at several polling stations early in the morning to avoid the severe heat and crowds.

Standard safety protocols were in place in view of the pandemic, with voters being provided a glove each as they entered the booths.

Municipal workers sprayed sanitisers before the voters wore the glove. Thermal scanners were available only at a few booths at Rajaji Vidyalaya at Thennur in Tiruchi West.

Some voters found it difficult to wear the gloves, which were made of thin polythene sheets. Many people’s gloves tore while they were trying to wear them.

Voting began on a slow note in polling booths in Tiruverumbur constituency in Tiruchi district.

While the turnout was average at booths in Malaikovil and Vengur areas, voters were sparse in number at Devarayaneri, which has a settlement of Narikuravas. At Devarayaneri, only a little more than 40 voters had cast their votes until 9.30 a.m. Wheelchairs for elders were not available at Devarayaneri booth, although there was a ramp.

Technical glitches

Polling commenced in all the 1,902 booths in Pudukottai district amid adherence to safety protocols in view of COVID pandemic and heightened security.

But for some technical glitches reported in a couple of booths in Tirumayam and Pudukottai, the polling commenced at the scheduled time in the rest of the places.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, who is contesting from Viralimalai Assembly constituency, cast his vote at Illupur. Collector P. Uma Maheswari exercised her franchise at Brahadambal Government Higher Secondary School in Pudukottai Town. Police sources said no untoward incidents were reported so far.

In Karur, polling for the Assembly elections began on a brisk note in four constituencies.

Long queues were seen in many booths in Kulithalai, Krishnarayapuram and Aravakuruchi. Several voters reached the booths even before 7 a.m. All voters were sanitised before reaching their respective booths. Similarly, plastic gloves were distributed to the voters.