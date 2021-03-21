Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Polite rivals

Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP’s candidate for the Coimbatore South constituency, on Saturday sent a fruit basket with a ‘get well soon’ message to Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan after learning that he was unwell. The MNM on Saturday said a member of the public had stepped on the actor’s leg, which had been operated on recently, while he campaigning in the morning. The incident had forced Mr. Haasan to reschedule his public engagements for the day.