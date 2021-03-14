Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Palaniswami to file nomination in Edappadi on March 15

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing the media persons after holding a meeting with cadres at the AIADMK party office in Omalur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 13 March 2021.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will file his nomination papers in the Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem district on Monday (March 15).

According to party sources, he would file his papers at 1 p.m. on Monday and would campaign in Nangavalli, Jalakandapuram, Chettimankurichi, Edappadi and Konganapuram in Salem district on Monday evening.

