D. Veerasakthi, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) candidate for the Tiruchi East Assembly constituency, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers in the presence of his mother Maragathavalli. “My mother has always stood by me and guided me. Since she was instrumental to my growth, I filed my nomination in her presence,” Mr. Veerasakthi said. The DMK candidate for the Manachanallur constituency, S. Kathiravan, also filed his nomination papers in the presence of his father A. Srinivasan, the founder-chairman of the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Group of Institutions.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Of sons and parents
S. Ganesan
TIRUCHI,
March 21, 2021 02:18 IST
S. Ganesan
TIRUCHI,
March 21, 2021 02:18 IST
