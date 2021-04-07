Personnel from the paramilitary forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), were seen searching for north Indian voters or those who knew Hindi at a few polling stations as they wanted the help of Tamil Nadu police officers posted on picket duty. A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was seen seeking the help of a woman voter to find out how he could get the signature of the judicial magistrate on his duty roster. With the help of the woman voter, a police officer asked him to get the signature of the jurisdiction inspector or the Assistant Commissioner of Police.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Language barrier
V.S. Palaniappan
COIMBATORE,
April 07, 2021 01:30 IST
