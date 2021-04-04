Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | In the nick of time

With less than a day left for campaigning, the AIADMK has released a compilation of its poll promises. This includes washing machines, six free LPG cylinders a year, door delivery of commodities and free solar stoves to family cardholders. In a joint statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said their government had kept all its promises. They said though they began as ordinary party workers, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had given them various positions and today they had risen to such offices.