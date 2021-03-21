V.D. Dharmalingam, a 71-year-old Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate, filed his nomination for the Vellore constituency in a grand manner. While two horses, with men holding AMMK flags sitting on them, trotted ahead, the candidate walked with his supporters. He started from the Old Tahsildar Office in Anna Salai and travelled over 2 km to file his nomination.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Grand entry
Vivek Narayanan
Vellore,
March 21, 2021 02:06 IST
Vivek Narayanan
Vellore,
March 21, 2021 02:06 IST
