Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Grand entry

V.D. Dharmalingam, a 71-year-old Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate, filed his nomination for the Vellore constituency in a grand manner. While two horses, with men holding AMMK flags sitting on them, trotted ahead, the candidate walked with his supporters. He started from the Old Tahsildar Office in Anna Salai and travelled over 2 km to file his nomination.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 2:06:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-grand-entry/article34121382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY