Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Every vote counts

B. Jothi Ramalingam
CHENNAI 04 April 2021 01:48 IST
Updated: 04 April 2021 01:48 IST

Dennis S. Jesudasan

The DMK may be opposed to the imposition of Hindi by the Centre in Tamil Nadu. But the votes of the Hindi-speaking population in the State are no less important than that of the Tamil-speaking voters. P.K. Sekar Babu, the DMK candidate in the Harbour Assembly constituency, was seen canvassing for votes with a turban among the Hindi-speaking voters in his constituency. The language may have been a barrier for the sitting MLA, but he used his hands to symbolise the ‘Rising Sun’ to seek votes for his party.

