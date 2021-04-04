Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Every vote counts

B. Jothi Ramalingam  

The DMK may be opposed to the imposition of Hindi by the Centre in Tamil Nadu. But the votes of the Hindi-speaking population in the State are no less important than that of the Tamil-speaking voters. P.K. Sekar Babu, the DMK candidate in the Harbour Assembly constituency, was seen canvassing for votes with a turban among the Hindi-speaking voters in his constituency. The language may have been a barrier for the sitting MLA, but he used his hands to symbolise the ‘Rising Sun’ to seek votes for his party.

