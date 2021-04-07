Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Chennai district sees 59.06% voter turnout

CHENNAI

07 April 2021 11:06 IST

Most of the polling booths of Assembly constituencies in north Chennai registered a higher turnout by the close of polling at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

: Chennai district recorded an average voter turnout of 59.06% on Tuesday in the 16 Assembly constituencies, according to revised data compiled by the district election office.

Over 23.95 lakh electors in the 16 constituencies voted in the Assembly elections 2021. Over 40.57 lakh residents are on the electoral rolls in 16 seats.

Compilation of data was delayed due to the inability of about 350 poll officials to use the App which generates turnout data from many of the polling booths in the city.

Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency (66.57%) registered the highest turnout in Chennai district.

In addition to Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar, four constituencies registered more than 60% turnout. Perambur registered a turnout of 62.63%, Kolathur 60.52% , Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 60.61% and Royapuram 62.31%.Villivakkam (55.52%) registered the lowest turnout in Chennai district.

The voter turnout for the other constituencies are: Egmore 55.29%, Harbour 59.70%, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni 58.41%, Thousand Lights 58.4%, Anna Nagar 57.02%, Virugambakkam 58.23%, Saidapet 57.26%, Thyagaraya Nagar 55.92%, Mylapore 56.69% and Velachery registered 55.95%.