Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | ‘Cash for cops’ case handed over to CB-CID

TIRUCHI

29 March 2021 18:19 IST

About 23 covers containing cash were recovered from the Government Hospital police station and another 12 covers from the Thillai Nagar police station

The Tiruchi City Police have formally handed over the case relating to "cash for cops" to the Crime Branch CID following an order from the Director General of Police.

Police sources said the case diary files pertaining to alleged bribing of police personnel in the run up to the Assembly elections were handed over to the personnel of the investigating agency on Sunday to enable them carry forward the investigation into the case that was initially booked by the City Crime Branch.

The City Crime Branch had booked the case against five persons including a Special Sub Inspector attached to the Government Hospital police station and a woman Head Constable serving in Thillai Nagar police station in connection with an alleged attempt to bribe police personnel ahead of the upcoming elections.

Advertising

Advertising

An advocate and two others were also named in the case following allegations that the money was distributed on behalf of the DMK Tiruchi West Assembly constituency candidate K.N. Nehru — a charge which was dismissed by the latter in a letter that he wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu.

About 23 covers containing cash were recovered from the Government Hospital police station and another 12 covers from the Thillai Nagar police station. Cash amounting to around ₹70,000 were seized during the searches conducted at both police stations falling under the Tiruchi West Assembly constituency from where Mr. Nehru is seeking a reelection after having won in the 2016 assembly polls. The searches were conducted by senior police officers in the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police on Saturday evening.

The searches were conducted in all the 14 police stations falling under the city police limits but envelopes containing cash were found in two stations. The case against the police personnel and the advocate was booked by the City Crime Branch on a complaint lodged by a senior police officer in the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police under IPC section 171 (e) (bribery) and under section 129 (3) of The Representation of People Act.

The incident led to suspension of six police personnel including Inspector of Police of Thillai Nagar station, the Special Sub Inspector and a woman Head Constable against whom the case was booked besides two other police personnel serving in the City Intelligence Section and tasked with looking after the Government Hospital police station and Thillai Nagar station. The sources said that the CB-CID officers are said to have inspected the Thillai Nagar police station as part of their investigation.