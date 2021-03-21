Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | BJP releases booklet on ‘100 reasons to reject the DMK’

CHENNAI

21 March 2021 20:47 IST

Former DMK deputy general secretary V. P. Duraisamy, who joined the BJP last year, headed the event

The BJP on Sunday released a booklet containing what is believed were 100 reasons to reject the DMK in the April 6 Assembly polls. These include the DMK’s stand on various issues including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, opposition to the farm laws, the New Education Policy, and the Sri Lankan Tamils issue, among others.

Former DMK deputy general secretary V. P. Duraisamy, who joined the BJP last year, headed the event and the booklet was released by BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu, C.T. Ravi.

Accusing the DMK of “anti-national activities”, the BJP said DMK president M.K. Stalin in 2018 had said he will support the creation of a ‘Dravida Nadu’ if other Southern States were ready for it. It claimed he had floated secessionist ideas. It accused the DMK and its allies of opposing the abrogation of Article 370 ad 35 A. It said in a video released by DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was not present in the Indian map.

The BJP also raised various issues from the UPA years such as the INX Media case and the coal scam. It alleged DMK brought Sterlite Copper unit but supported the closure of the factory now; that it is against any developmental projects in the country; and that while every political party would want roads to be created, the DMK is the only one that doesn’t want roads in the State, citing its opposition to the Chennai-Salem express way [BJP ally PMK had also opposed the road project.]

The BJP listed out comments of various DMK leaders about Dalits and accusd the party of not taking efforts to intervene during the Eelam war-IV.