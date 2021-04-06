Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Anbumani, G.K. Vasan hopeful of AIADMK-led alliance win

Chennai

06 April 2021 12:06 IST

Tamil Nadu was marching ahead in all sectors thanks to good governance provided by the government, says the PMK youth wing leader

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMT) youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) on Tuesday have exuded confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance will win big in the Assembly elections in the State.

“Our alliance will win by a big margin in the State," he claimed adding that Tamil Nadu was marching ahead in all sectors thanks to good governance provided by the government.

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss termed the opinion polls, which predicted a victory for the DMK-led alliance, as an imposition of opinion under the garb of opinion polls.

Dr. Anbumani said that since 2001, most of the exit polls in the State have gone wrong.

The opinion polls lacked credibility as the sample survey accounted for a meagre 0.1 % of the total electorate of 6.25 crore in the 234 assembly segments in the State, he said.

Earier, the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) leader G.K. Vasan cast his vote at Chennai Higher Secondary School, Bheemanna Garden Street, Alwarpet.

Speaking to reporters, he requested the Election Commission to make suitable arrangements to enable senior citizens, differently abled and patients.

Mr. Vasan also expressed confidence that the AIADMK led alliance will win the elections.