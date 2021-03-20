Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | A flavourless election for Tamil Nadu’s biriyani makers

With the EC monitoring election expenditure, including on food, the usual demand for biriyani packets is missing

A packet of sumptuous, hot biriyani is the one thing that unites cadre across all political parties. When nominations and campaigning kick off across the State, the biriyani cauldron usually keeps bubbling. After campaigning for the candidate in the sweltering heat, party cadres relish piping hot biriyani, sometimes along with a bottle of liquor. However, many biriyani makers claim that demand from political parties is poor in this Assembly election. With the Election Commission of India (EC) keenly tracking expenditure incurred by candidates, including the cost of food, biriyani seems to have lost its flavour this season.

“The practice of giving biriyani started over 20 years ago. It is most often provided at meetings held to introduce candidates to cadres. Some wealthy candidates also distribute it during campaigns. Before this, normal [vegetarian] meals used to be given. Even now, candidates who are not wealthy provide only variety rice to the cadre,” said K. Srinivasa Gandhi, former councillor of the Vellore City Corporation, who has been in politics for three decades.

Hotels and private caterers in the biriyani business say that, compared with the previous elections, sale volumes are low this time. “We have seen close to 10 elections and, every year, we used to sell 300 to 500 packets of biriyani per day, starting from the day of campaigning till elections were over. However, this year, we have not even got one [big] order from political parties. Business has been dull,” said M. Muneer Ahmed, managing director, Star Biriyani, Ambur.

Another biriyani maker in Vellore said that election officials have asked businesses to pass on the information if anyone ordered more than 100 biriyani packets. “Fearing that it will be added to the election expenditure, many are avoiding ordering biriyani packets. We heard that the cadres are now being given money to purchase food of their choice,” said a private caterer.

N.S.R. Nizamuddin, a private caterer from Arambakkam in Tiruvallur district said that during the previous Assembly elections, he would get orders for 800 to 1,000 chicken biriyani packets per day. “Orders used to come from different parties, including the big ones — the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). But this time, I haven’t even received one order,” he said.

V.S.Venugopal, who owns Gold Star Biriyani in Chenninaickenpatti junction, Dindigul, said that he had been running the establishment for the past 27 years. “We never used to supply biriyani packets. After the campaign, people used to be brought here for lunch or dinner. We used to get at least 100 customers per day. But this time, we have not had even a single election-related person,” he said.

It is not just the biriyani makers — some political party workers are also crestfallen. “Some of us now have food in our house or sometimes in the house of other cadres. In some places, sambar rice or curd rice is given as it costs less,” said a member of a political party from Vellore.