Tamil Nadu Assembly election | When age does not deter

Age did not deter elders from performing their democratic duty and many reached the polling stations on wheelchairs with the help of relatives and friends. Voters from the Muslim-dominated Pallapatti area in the Aravakurichi constituency went a step further by bringing patients in ambulances to the polling booths. Three ambulances operated non-stop to bring patients undergoing treatment for various ailments in hospitals to the booths. The operators offered their services free of cost and the patients used the opportunity to exercise their franchise.