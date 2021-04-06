Tamil Nadu Assembly election | Schools to be sanitised tomorrow

Chief Educational Officers have sent out circulars

Schools across Tamil Nadu that are going to be used as polling booths for the Assembly election on Tuesday are planning to disinfect and sanitise their campuses for Class 12 students who return on Wednesday.

The Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) in different districts have sent out circulars to the schools, directing them to ensure that the campus, the rooms used as polling booths, drinking water sources and the bathrooms are thoroughly disinfected and sanitised.

Only students of Class 12 are attending physical classes at State Board schools, and they will have a holiday on Tuesday.

No holiday

“The Education Department has not declared a holiday for these students on Wednesday. We have asked them to come to school an hour later than usual so that we can finish cleaning the campus. They can initially be accommodated in the rooms that have not been used for polling,” said a teacher of a government school. Many of the Class 12 teachers are on election duty as well.

B. Purushothaman, correspondent, Everwin Group of Schools, said their matriculation school had 35 polling booths, and they were planning to thoroughly disinfect the campus on Wednesday morning.

“Since polling is expected to go on till 7 p.m., the campus will be disinfected early in the morning the next day. Students who are currently attending classes are constantly being reminded of the precautions to follow and the need to wear masks and maintain physical distance on campus,” he said.