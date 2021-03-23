In a rare show of bonhomie, candidates of the rival alliances led by the AIADMK and the DMK for the Pattukottai constituency exchanged pleasantries when they met each other at the office of the Returning Officer. N.R. Rangarajan of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and K. Annadurai of the DMK shook hands and wished each other good luck, much to the surprise and appreciation of onlookers and party workers.
Tamil Nadu Assembly election | Rare bonhomie
V. Venkatasubramanian
THANJAVUR,
March 23, 2021 01:52 IST
V. Venkatasubramanian
THANJAVUR,
March 23, 2021 01:52 IST
