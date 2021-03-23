Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly election | ‘Ra’ is out of the bag

K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, two-time MLA from the Sivakasi Assembly constituency, has been claiming that he shifted to the Rajapalayam constituency following a request from the people there. However, on Sunday night, the Minister for Dairy Development revealed that he was advised by a godman in Tiruvannamalai to contest from an Assembly constituency that started with the syllable ‘Ra’.

