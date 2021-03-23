Vasantham Karthikeyan, the sitting DMK legislator from the Rishivandiyam Assembly constituency, performed for the public during his campaign in the constituency on Friday. When the MLA visited Ulagankathan village to woo voters, he saw a group of youth playing the drums and other instruments. Tying a towel around his head, the MLA also started playing with them.
Tamil Nadu Assembly election | ‘Performing’ candidate
S. Prasad
KALLAKURICHI,
March 23, 2021 01:45 IST
