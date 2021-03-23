Tamil Nadu Assembly election | Focus turns to compliance with manifesto norms

The Election Commission had directed AIADMK and DMK to follow the guidelines while framing their poll document

While the feasibility of several promises made by the AIADMK and the DMK for the Assembly election is being debated, the focus has turned to whether the two parties have followed the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.

The Election Commission had responded in January to a question raised by the Coimbatore-based activist, K. Kathirmayon, under the Right to Information Act, that it had “instructed” political parties to follow its guidelines while framing their manifestos.

Answering the activist’s question whether the Election Commission objected since 2013 to any of the promises made by the parties, it referred to the notices sent in May 2016 to DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, and its orders issued three months later. The action followed a complaint submitted by a group of persons, including former civil servant M.G. Devasahayam.

(The year 2013 was mentioned as it was on July 5, 2013, that the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to frame guidelines for the contents of manifestos in consultation with all recognised parties. An important feature of the guidelines, incorporated in the Model Code of Conduct, is that “in the interest of transparency, level playing field and credibility of promises, it is expected that manifestos reflect the rationale behind the promises and broadly indicate the ways and means of meeting the financial requirements”.)

In the case of the AIADMK, the Election Commission in August 2016 described its reply as “unsatisfactory” as “no rationale behind or/and details of the ways and means of meeting the financial requirements” had been given in the manifesto for promises, including the waiver of farm loans due to cooperative banks; gift coupons of ₹500 for all ration cardholders to buy handloom textiles from Co-optex during Pongal; and free mobile phones to all family cardholders.

In the case of the DMK, the Election Commission said, “The rationale and ways and means have now been given, the same should have been given while issuing the manifesto.”

It had asked the two parties to be “more circumspect and adhere” to the provisions of the model code, particularly the guidelines for manifestos.

S. Semmalai, a member of the AIADMK’s manifesto committee, and Tiruchi N. Siva, MP and member of the DMK’s manifesto committee, assert that their parties have kept the Election Commission’s guidelines in mind. Mr. Semmalai argues that there is “no need” to go into how to meet the financial requirements, though his party has identified the sources of funding. Mr. Siva says, “We do not do what is not feasible. We do what we say. We say what we have done.”