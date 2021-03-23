The entry of a bull, a cow and a few calves sent a crowd scurrying for cover at a campaign meeting addressed by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran at Gandarvakottai in Pudukottai on Sunday. The animals ran into the crowd, forcing people to run helter-skelter. In the chaos, the animals knocked down a few people. Mr. Dhinakaran, however, continued his campaign after the animals left the spot.
Tamil Nadu Assembly election | Cattle class
R Rajaram
PUDUKOTTAI,
March 23, 2021 01:39 IST
