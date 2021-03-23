Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly election | Cattle class

The animals entering a AMMK election campaign in Pudukottai district on Sunday night.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The entry of a bull, a cow and a few calves sent a crowd scurrying for cover at a campaign meeting addressed by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran at Gandarvakottai in Pudukottai on Sunday. The animals ran into the crowd, forcing people to run helter-skelter. In the chaos, the animals knocked down a few people. Mr. Dhinakaran, however, continued his campaign after the animals left the spot.

