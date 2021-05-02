Watch | Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 results: an overview

02 May 2021 22:38 IST

A video analysing the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results with The Hindu's Senior Assistant Editor Mohamed Imranullah S.

The Hindu's Mohamed Imranullah S. discusses the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by M K Stalin being elected to power in the state.

After a decade in opposition, the DMK is on course to capturing power from the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as per the trends made available for the 234 segments, while the incumbent ruling party appears set to win a chunk of seats that would make it a formidable opposition.

