Poll-related surveillance to be stepped up at 80 places in city

CHENNAI

29 March 2021 00:56 IST

Officials have so far seized material worth ₹20 crore

The Chennai District Election Office will intensify surveillance of unaccounted-for money and materials at 80 locations without the disruption of traffic flow, Chennai District Election Officer G. Prakash has said.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said election officials had seized material worth ₹20 crore ahead of the election. “Checking will increase in Chennai this week. Interceptions will increase without affecting the normal activities of residents,” Mr. Prakash said.

The Harbour Assembly constituency has registered the highest value of seized materials, followed by Anna Nagar and Velachery.

The District Election Office has made arrangements for a control room at Ripon

Buildings to receive complaints from residents about violations of the model code of conduct, and of the law.

Officials have received 316 complaints, and 257 of them were about violations of the model code of conduct. Four FIRs have been registered.

After randomisation of 7,098 ballot units and 7,098 control units and 7,454 VVPAT, additional machines were sent for constituencies with a large number of candidates.

The Kolathur constituency has received the largest number of voting machines because of the presence of 36 candidates. One machine can accommodate only 16 candidates.

Of the 7,300 absentee voters, officials have received ballot papers from 1,221, including senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The process is expected to be completed in two or three days.

Residents are requested to call 1950 or 1800-425-7012 to complain about violations of the model code of conduct and election offences. Residents can also use cVIGIL app for complaining about violations. Of the 3,258 applications submitted for political meetings in the city, 2,250 have been permitted at designated locations.

Political activities and campaigning will be permitted until April 4.