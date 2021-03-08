Stalin promises ₹1,000 a month for housewives

B. Kolappan Tiruchi

DMK leader unveils vision statement

Unveiling his 10-year vision statement for seven priority areas to facilitate the development of Tamil Nadu at a well-attended public gathering in Tiruchi, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday promised a monthly honorarium of ₹1,000 for housewives (per ration cardholder) and the creation of 10 lakh jobs.

Calling upon the voters to elect the DMK for consecutive terms to enable him to implement his promises over the next decade, he said, “Voting out the AIADMK government is not enough. You have to vote continuously for the DMK to enable it to implement its promises.”

Mr. Stalin laid thrust on development in the fields of economy, agriculture, water resources, education and health, urban development, rural infrastructure and social justice.

“The education assistance provided to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes will be increased two-fold. We will eradicate manual scavenging,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said it was the objective of the DMK government [once elected] to achieve double-digit growth and make Tamil Nadu a ₹35 lakh crore economy, with a rise in per capita income to ₹4 lakh per annum.

Pointing out that he had taken into account the views of party functionaries and experts in various fields, Mr. Stalin said his vision was to create 10 lakh jobs to reduce unemployment by half.

“We will ensure that Tamil Nadu is a State where no one is living below the poverty line by rehabilitating one crore people living below the poverty line,” he said.

The DMK leader said that currently, the State had 60% cultivable land, and the objective was to increase it to 75% by bringing another 11.75 lakh hectares under cultivation. “At present, only 10 lakh hectares are covered by two crops. My vision is to increase it to 20 lakh hectares,” he added.

He said the annual per capita drinking water supply would be increased from nine lakh litres to 10 lakh litres. “It is our goal to bring down the wastage of water from 50% to 15%,” Mr. Stalin said.

The distribution of recycled water will be increased from 5% to 20%, Mr. Stalin said.

Placing a special thrust on agriculture, he said the green cover will be increased from 20.27% to 25% by covering an additional 7.5 lakh hectares.

Mr. Stalin said the allocation for education and health will be increased three-fold and efforts will be made to bring down the school dropout rate from 16% to 5%.

“We will set up model schools and hospitals in all panchayat unions. The number of doctors, nurses and engineering graduates will be doubled,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said it was his vision to make Tamil Nadu “a State of beautiful cities”, and promised drinking water supply to 36 lakh more households.

“All urban areas will have solid waste management projects. By constructing 9.75 lakh concrete houses, we will reduce the figure of those living in huts from 16.6% to 5%,” he said.

As for rural development, he said 20 lakh concrete houses will be constructed to increase coverage from 57% to 85%.

Broadband, roads that can withstand any calamities, and drinking water supply to every village were among his other promises.