Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Stage set for filing of nominations in central region

Process begins today and last day is March 19

With filing of nominations scheduled to begin on Friday, authorities in central region have set the stage for the process.

In constituencies such as Manapparai, Thuraiyur (Reserved), Mannachanallur and Manapparai in Tiruchi district, taluk officers have been made Returning Officers. Candidates can file nominations with their taluk offices where elaborate arrangements have been made to receive nominations.

In Srirangam, Tiruchi (West), Musiri and Lalgudi, Revenue Divisional Officers have been appointed Returning Officers and candidates can file nominations with them. Also, candidates can present papers with taluk offices where Assistant Returning Officers will receive nominations.

For Tiruchi (East), Assistant Commissioner (Ariyamangalam) of Tiruchi Corporation will be the Returning Officer. Besides filing nominations with the officer, the candidates can present papers with the Assistant Returning Officer at Tiruchi (East) taluk office.

The guidelines of the Election Commission in conducting the elections will be followed in letter and in spirit, District Election Officer and Collector S. Sivarasu, who held a meeting with the Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers and election officials, told The Hindu.

Nominations will be accepted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 19 will be the last date of filing of nominations. They will not be received on holidays.The forms are available at offices of Returning and Assistant Returning Officers and candidates can collect them well in advance to fill up details.

A candidate can file nomination in a maximum of two constituencies. All candidates should follow COVID-19 precautionary norms while filing papers. Only two persons will be allowed with a candidate while filing nomination papers, the Collector said.

Karur

In Karur district, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Karur and the Sub Collector of Kulithalai have been appointed Returning Officers of the two constituencies. The Tahsildars of Karur and Kulithalai will be Assistant Returning Officers. As far as Krishnarayapuram (Reserved) and Aravakurichi constituencies are concerned, the Tashildars will be Returning Officers.

According to Collector-cum-District Election Officer S. Malarvizhi, nominations will be received by Returning and Assistant Returning Officers. Not more than two vehicles will be allowed up to 100 metres from their offices. All arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the process. Extensive training has been given to officials on the electoral process right from the date of filing of nominations to counting.

Ariyalur

The Revenue Divisional Officers of Ariyalur and Udayarpalayam have been appointed Returning Officers of Ariyalur and Jayankondam constituencies. The Tashildars of Ariyalur and Udayarpalayam will be Assistant Returning Officers.

Candidates can file nominations with eturning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers between 11 am and 3 pm. Tight security has been made to ensure smooth conduct of the process, Collector D. Rathna said.